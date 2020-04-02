This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail box

Sony will most likely postpone the release of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console because of the massive issues coronavirus is wrecking on virtually all aspects of the market, but now we have some retail box concept art to show you.

Our good friends at LetsGoDigital have tapped their in-house Italian designer Giuseppe Spinelli AKA Snoreyn, to make a concept piece on the retail packaging of the PlayStation 5. I would actually really love Sony to use something along the lines of this, and I'm loving the '8K HDR' stamp in the top right hand corner.

The last thing that Snoreyn did was the DualShock 5 controller trailer, which looked oh-so-awesome. I wrote about it in detail right here, but the video above does it more than justice. The last PlayStation 5 renders still tease the awesome V-shaped design that I hope Sony goes with in final retail form.