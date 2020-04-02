Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail box

Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 retail box in concept form sure does look nice

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 2, 2020 at 07:23 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs reading time)

Sony will most likely postpone the release of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console because of the massive issues coronavirus is wrecking on virtually all aspects of the market, but now we have some retail box concept art to show you.

This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail box 01 | TweakTown.com

Our good friends at LetsGoDigital have tapped their in-house Italian designer Giuseppe Spinelli AKA Snoreyn, to make a concept piece on the retail packaging of the PlayStation 5. I would actually really love Sony to use something along the lines of this, and I'm loving the '8K HDR' stamp in the top right hand corner.

The last thing that Snoreyn did was the DualShock 5 controller trailer, which looked oh-so-awesome. I wrote about it in detail right here, but the video above does it more than justice. The last PlayStation 5 renders still tease the awesome V-shaped design that I hope Sony goes with in final retail form.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

