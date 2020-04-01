Astronomers finally pinpoint the edge of the Milky Way galaxy
Astronomers have determined the exact diameter of our Milky Way galaxy
Astronomers have released a paper revealing that they have discovered the exact diameter of the Milky Way galaxy.
The paper has been released by astronomers from Durham University in England, and more specifically, astrophysicist Alis Deason and her colleagues released the paper on arXiv.org. According to the paper, the Milky Way's exact diameter is 1.9 million light-years, with a margin of error of 0.4 million light-years. Rosemary Wyze, a fellow astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, spoke to ScienceNews in regards to the Milky Way's new diameter measurement.
Here's what was said, "help astronomers tease out other galactic properties." The new measurement of the Milky Way should help astronomers gain a much more precise understanding of how many more galaxies are revolving around the Milky Way. At the moment, there are about 60 known galaxies surrounding the Milky Way, but since this new measurement has been made, that number is likely to grow. If you are interested in reading more on this discovery, check out this link here.
Similar News
- Extragalactic stars found from Milky Way's galactic collision course
- Astronomers catch pic of 100,000 exploding stars in Milky Way's heart
- Universe first: three supermassive black holes found at galaxy's heart
- Biggest explosion in the Universe since the Big Bang detected
- Bizarre new objects found at Milky Way's center, right near black hole
- > NEXT STORY: Fight coronavirus COVID-19 by buying $1,071 worth of games for $30
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Scientists reveal when coronavirus COVID-19 will peak in your state