Astronomers finally pinpoint the edge of the Milky Way galaxy

Astronomers have determined the exact diameter of our Milky Way galaxy

Jak Connor | Apr 1, 2020 at 01:34 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

Astronomers have released a paper revealing that they have discovered the exact diameter of the Milky Way galaxy.

The paper has been released by astronomers from Durham University in England, and more specifically, astrophysicist Alis Deason and her colleagues released the paper on arXiv.org. According to the paper, the Milky Way's exact diameter is 1.9 million light-years, with a margin of error of 0.4 million light-years. Rosemary Wyze, a fellow astronomer at Johns Hopkins University, spoke to ScienceNews in regards to the Milky Way's new diameter measurement.

Here's what was said, "help astronomers tease out other galactic properties." The new measurement of the Milky Way should help astronomers gain a much more precise understanding of how many more galaxies are revolving around the Milky Way. At the moment, there are about 60 known galaxies surrounding the Milky Way, but since this new measurement has been made, that number is likely to grow. If you are interested in reading more on this discovery, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, arxiv.org
