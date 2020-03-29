Halo REQ microtransactions now raise money for coronavirus relief
Derek Strickland | Mar 29, 2020 at 06:15 pm CDT (0 mins, 57 secs reading time)
Halo 5's REQ microtransactions have made millions since the game's 2015 release, and Microsoft has used them to raise money for various causes. Now they're doing the same with the rampant coronavirus outbreak.
Halo's pay-to-win lootbox microtransactions are being used for a good cause. 343 Industries recently announced a special Halo 5 Relief and Recovery REQ Pack where all proceeds are donated to Global Giving's campaign to aid those affected by the COVID-19 disruption, whether it be loss of jobs, housing, or food. The REQ pack costs $10, roughly half the price of the 7x gold pack offer.
If you have most of the permanent unlocks, the REQ pack mostly consists of XP boosts and the like. Other gamers will get a bunch of ultra rare goodies.
