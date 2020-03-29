Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NieR Replicant comes to West for first time as new remastered version

Square Enix celebrates NieR's 10th anniversary with a big remaster surprise

Derek Strickland | Mar 29, 2020 at 06:16 am CDT (1 min, 33 secs reading time)

NieR Replicant, the Japanese exclusive PS3 classic released in 2010, is coming to the West as a new remaster on all platforms.

The roots of Square Enix's sprawling action-RPG epic are coming back in a big way. NieR Replicant, the prequel to the mega-hit NieR Automata, is getting remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, complete with enhanced graphics, new remastered re-recorded audio and score and new characters. In 2010, Square Enix released two NieR games: Gestalt in the West, and the Japan-only Replicant. Now for the first time ever fans will be able to play Replicant with full translations and enhanced graphics. No info on a release date was shared, however.

In other news, Square Enix has sold 4.5 million copies of NieR Automata worldwide, making it a tremendous success that keeps on giving well after release. The sci-fantasy series has attracted millions of fans worldwide with its dark, otherworldly charms and fans are eagerly anticipating Replicant's remastered re-release.

In the year of the 10th anniversary of NieR, we are announcing that the cult classic third-person action-RPG NieR Replicant, is to be rebuilt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (STEAM) as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...

NieR Replicant is the prequel of the critically acclaimed success NieR:Automata. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything.

Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

NEWS SOURCE:jp.playstation.com
