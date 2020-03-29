NieR Replicant comes to West for first time as new remastered version
Square Enix celebrates NieR's 10th anniversary with a big remaster surprise
NieR Replicant, the Japanese exclusive PS3 classic released in 2010, is coming to the West as a new remaster on all platforms.
The roots of Square Enix's sprawling action-RPG epic are coming back in a big way. NieR Replicant, the prequel to the mega-hit NieR Automata, is getting remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, complete with enhanced graphics, new remastered re-recorded audio and score and new characters. In 2010, Square Enix released two NieR games: Gestalt in the West, and the Japan-only Replicant. Now for the first time ever fans will be able to play Replicant with full translations and enhanced graphics. No info on a release date was shared, however.
In other news, Square Enix has sold 4.5 million copies of NieR Automata worldwide, making it a tremendous success that keeps on giving well after release. The sci-fantasy series has attracted millions of fans worldwide with its dark, otherworldly charms and fans are eagerly anticipating Replicant's remastered re-release.
In the year of the 10th anniversary of NieR, we are announcing that the cult classic third-person action-RPG NieR Replicant, is to be rebuilt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (STEAM) as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
NieR Replicant is the prequel of the critically acclaimed success NieR:Automata. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... invites players into a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything.
Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).
Similar News
- Rumor: Diablo II remastered on the way, reveal set for Blizzcon 2019
- Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on the way, but may be campaign-only
- Diablo II remastered may release in 2020 after all
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection to launch on Steam, June 5th
- The Wonderful 101 remastered Kickstarter hits over $600,000
- > NEXT STORY: Mindblowing PS4 Dreams creation is the stuff dreams are made of
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Detect coronavirus COVID-19 in 5 minutes with this home testing kit