If you break your Switch during quarantine, Nintendo won't repair it

Nintendo has closed all repair centers in North America to protect against coronavirus infection

As stores, malls, stadiums, and pretty much everything else closes down across the globe to curb coronavirus spread, so too are Nintendo's hardware repair centers.

If your Switch gets broken during quarantine, then it'll stay broken unless you fix it yourself (don't try this unless you're really sure what you're doing). Nintendo announces that it's temporarily shut down its repair facilities in North America to protect its workers from the dire COVID-19 health crisis.

So what if you've already sent your Switch or JoyCons in to get repaired? Nintendo outlines one of two options. Either you'll get your hardware sent back to you, or Nintendo will store it in their warehouse facilities for safe keeping until the quarantine blows over. No one knows when that'll be, so you could be out of a Switch for a while.

The company doesn't know when Switch repairs will resume, and no one knows exactly when the coronavirus' rampant spreading will be quelled.

Check below for more info from the FAQ: