If you break your Switch during quarantine, Nintendo won't repair it
Nintendo has closed all repair centers in North America to protect against coronavirus infection
As stores, malls, stadiums, and pretty much everything else closes down across the globe to curb coronavirus spread, so too are Nintendo's hardware repair centers.
If your Switch gets broken during quarantine, then it'll stay broken unless you fix it yourself (don't try this unless you're really sure what you're doing). Nintendo announces that it's temporarily shut down its repair facilities in North America to protect its workers from the dire COVID-19 health crisis.
So what if you've already sent your Switch or JoyCons in to get repaired? Nintendo outlines one of two options. Either you'll get your hardware sent back to you, or Nintendo will store it in their warehouse facilities for safe keeping until the quarantine blows over. No one knows when that'll be, so you could be out of a Switch for a while.
The company doesn't know when Switch repairs will resume, and no one knows exactly when the coronavirus' rampant spreading will be quelled.
Check below for more info from the FAQ:
Applies to: Nintendo DS Lite, Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi XL, Nintendo DSi, Wii mini, Wii, Wii U Basic, Wii U Deluxe, Super NES Classic Edition, NES Classic Edition, Classic Edition Series, Nintendo 2DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Family
When do you expect to be able to resume repair service?
Our repair centers will remain closed until further notice in accordance with federal and local guidelines in place due to COVID-19.
This page will be updated when repair service resumes.
What if I already sent in my existing repair order?
If your repair order is currently in transit to us, it is possible that it will be returned to you as undeliverable or may be forwarded to one of our warehouses for temporary storage until repair services resume.
If the repair center was able to receive the repair order, it will remain there until repair services resume.
If I have an existing repair order that has not been sent, can I still ship it?
No. If you send in your product for repair at this time, it may be returned to you as undeliverable or may be forwarded to one of our warehouses for temporary storage until repair services resume.
Once repair service resumes, can I still use my existing repair order?
Your repair order will remain on our systems for 180 days. Once repair service resumes, you can still use the same repair order within that time.
What if my product's warranty expires while repair centers are closed? Will I still be able to set up a repair?
If the warranty for a product expires during the closure period, we will honor the warranty for the amount of time our repair centers are closed.