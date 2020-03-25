Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Pornhub wants you to stay at home and watch Premium videos for free

Pornhub is encouraging everyone to stay home and enjoy watching Pornhub Premium for free

Jak Connor | Mar 25, 2020 at 01:07 am CDT (1 min, 35 secs reading time)

Pornhub has announced that they are encouraging social distancing between people, and through that social distancing, many people are deciding its better to just stay home. But what are they going to do while they are home?

Pornhub has an idea to encourage people to stay home, the adult content website has announced a special "stay home" landing page that allows all users to enjoy premium porn videos completely free for the next month. Corey Price, Vice President of Pornhub, said the following in a press release, "With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time." The free service starts on March 24th.

He continued and said, "We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve." Not only is Porhub giving out free premium porn to those who are staying at home, but they are also giving 100 percent of the video sales after the processing fee of 15 percent back to the performers. Pornhub is also donating large quantities of surgical masks to many different health officials.

Joe Calderone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Development at Mount Sinai said, "We very much appreciate the offer from Pornhub to donate 20,000 surgical masks to help protect our healthcare workers and patients at Mount Sinai South Nassau during the COVID-19 crisis. These masks are mission critical in the fight against the COVID pandemic."

