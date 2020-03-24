Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Portable N64 modded into GameBoy SP case

Skilled modder jams an entire Nintendo 64 into a portable Game Boy Advance SP-like case

Derek Strickland | Mar 24, 2020 at 03:13 pm CDT (1 min, 9 secs reading time)

Modder GmanModz jams an entire Nintendo 64 console into a portable Game Boy Advance SP-style case, complete with full cartridge support.

Introducing the N64 SP, a new Frankenstein fusion that packs Nintendo's old-school 3D console into a portable form factor. The N64 SP has a fully-fledged Nintendo 64 motherboard with a 5-inch LCD screen with VGA input in a custom 3D-printed clamshell chassis. The system features a 4,250 mAh battery for roughly 2 hours of play, and even supports USB-C PowerDelivery for play-as-you-charge gaming and faster recharge rates.

The N64 SP's small form factor was made possible by clever rewiring of a stubborn Nintendo 64 circuit. Up until now, modders weren't sure if they could rewire the PIF chip--the chip that interfaces with controllers--to another part of the mobo or not. GManModz found a way to move the chip and significantly reduce motherboard surface area enough to fit into a custom-designed portable case. There's even a means to bypass the analog audio for digital, which improves the sound tremendously.

The N64 SP also sports a custom controller emulator chip that's been designed specifically for the system, complete with a disc-based analog stick from a 3DS.

