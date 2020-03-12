Google Stadia's first crossplay-enabled game is nearly here, with The Crew 2 and Monopoly also on their way

The Division 2 will be Google Stadia's first crossplay-enabled game, with Ubisoft pushing right into Stadia with upcoming releases that include The Crew 2 and Monopoly.

Ubisoft will be including crossplay support with PC gamers on The Division 2, as well as Stream Connect support -- something that lets you check your teammates' gameplay, all on a single screen. Ubisoft is following up with The Division 2 dropping on Google Stadia on March 17 with The Crew 2 and Monopoly.

Here's what to expect on Google Stadia from Ubisoft in the next few weeks:

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (March 17)

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 plus its new expansion - Warlords of New York - are coming to Stadia. Washington D.C. is on the brink of collapse, and all active Division agents are needed to save the city before it's too late. Prepare to return to Manhattan on an intense manhunt to take down rogue agent Aaron Keener. Both cross-progression and cross-play with PC players will be available at launch.

The Crew 2 (March 25)

Take on the American motorsports scene as you explore and dominate the land, air, and sea of the United States in one of the most exhilarating open worlds ever created in The Crew 2. With a wide variety of exotic cars, bikes, boats, and planes to choose from, experience the unbridled thrill and adrenaline-pumping excitement of competing across the entire US as you test your skills in a wide range of driving disciplines. Fame is yours to take!

Monopoly (April 28)

You can now enjoy the game you know and love on 3 unique 3D living boards. Your city lives and evolves; invest in charming neighborhoods with strong unique personalities and watch them prosper in front of your eyes as you progress! Play the way you want by selecting one of the six official House Rules chosen by Monopoly fans from around the world.