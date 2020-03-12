Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,706 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: You can track COVID-19 coronavirus cases in real-time using this linkflame

Here's why The Witcher prequel film is animated and not live-action

The Witcher prequel film will showcase a story that could never of been done if it was live-action

Jak Connor | Mar 12, 2020 at 01:08 am CDT (2 mins, 18 secs reading time)

If you didn't know, The Witcher will be getting a prequel film, but it won't be live-action it will be animated. Now, the writer behind the film has dropped some teasers about what we can expect.

Here's why The Witcher prequel film is animated and not live-action 01 | TweakTown.com

The animated prequel is called 'Nightmare of the Wolf', and will hone in on the events of Geralt becoming a Witcher and his relationship with Vesemir. The writer for the prequel, Beau DeMayo, spoke to ComicBook and dropped some major teasers regarding the film's production. According to DeMayo, the prequel film will feature a story in The Witcher universe that just couldn't be told if the producers decided to go down the live-action path, instead of animation.

Here's what DeMayo said, "There's a grace and an art form to animation, and especially anime, that allows a different flavor. So I think from Lauren and I's perspective when we came at it, was what is the type of story we can tell? Which, I can't tell you the story, but what is the type of story that we could tell that we could never tell in our live-action scope?"

DeMayo continued to explain that while he can't reveal any story details directly, he can say that it will involve something with magic, monsters, adventure, and romance. DeMayo really does emphasise that the whole film is going to be utilizing all the possibilities that can be achieved with animation, and that the story of 'Nightmare of the Wolf' would never be able to be told to the extent that it's going to be told if it was live-action.

Here's DeMayo's full quote, "Something with magic and monsters and adventure and romance that you couldn't necessarily use a live-action medium to tell, and I think when people see the anime and when it releases, there are very particular choices we made. And the script itself, there are certain things it takes advantage of in terms of animation that only animation can do. I think that's what's the most exciting thing that I'm waiting for fans to see."

"Is that, when you see the anime, it's not just the events, it's what Studio Mir has been capable of pulling off. It's what our partners in the anime division at Netflix have been able to pull off. It is something... it is a story we could not have told in live-action in any way, shape or form. At least not with an incredible burden on production, I will say that."

Buy at Amazon

The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher - Now a major Netflix show

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99$7.99$7.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2020 at 6:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesradar.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.