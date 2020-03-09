Mortal Kombat 11's Spawn voiced by Keith David

Spawn massacre's classic Mortal Kombat fighters in his debut reveal trailer, showing off some brutal attacks

Spawn's bloody gameplay might be the best Mortal Kombat 11 guest reveal ever.

Todd McFarlane's tortured comic book hellion Spawn just unleashed damnation and chaos on MK11's roster. Spawn's debut gameplay showcased some impressive moves and fitting combos, complete with spiked chains, assault rifles, and roaring flames. There's even a crazy over-to-top sequence where spawn makes enemies into Swiss cheese with dozens of chain guns that fire out of his cloak.

The hellspawn's fatality is the best part. It skins his victim alive and utterly eviscerates them with his signature cape and green-glowing magic. The end result is one of the coolest sequences Netherealm has ever put together.

Spawn is voiced by Keith David, who lent his voice in the Spawn TV show for HBO, and we got a peek at one of his alternate costumes ripped from the Spawn #150-155 comic arc.

Some notable moves we saw in the trailer:

Assault rifle attacks

Living chain combos

Cloak protection

Spawn can go invisible and dish out combos

Floating attack

Spawn will be available on March 28 as part of the $40 Mortal Kombat 11 expansion Kombat Pass.