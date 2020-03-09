Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,520 Reviews & Articles | 59,658 News Posts

Mortal Kombat 11's Spawn voiced by Keith David

Spawn massacre's classic Mortal Kombat fighters in his debut reveal trailer, showing off some brutal attacks

Derek Strickland | Mar 9, 2020 at 08:16 am CDT (1 min, 0 secs reading time)

Spawn's bloody gameplay might be the best Mortal Kombat 11 guest reveal ever.

Todd McFarlane's tortured comic book hellion Spawn just unleashed damnation and chaos on MK11's roster. Spawn's debut gameplay showcased some impressive moves and fitting combos, complete with spiked chains, assault rifles, and roaring flames. There's even a crazy over-to-top sequence where spawn makes enemies into Swiss cheese with dozens of chain guns that fire out of his cloak.

Mortal Kombat 11's Spawn voiced by Keith David 346 | TweakTown.com

The hellspawn's fatality is the best part. It skins his victim alive and utterly eviscerates them with his signature cape and green-glowing magic. The end result is one of the coolest sequences Netherealm has ever put together.

Spawn is voiced by Keith David, who lent his voice in the Spawn TV show for HBO, and we got a peek at one of his alternate costumes ripped from the Spawn #150-155 comic arc.

Some notable moves we saw in the trailer:

  • Assault rifle attacks
  • Living chain combos
  • Cloak protection
  • Spawn can go invisible and dish out combos
  • Floating attack

Spawn will be available on March 28 as part of the $40 Mortal Kombat 11 expansion Kombat Pass.

Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$29.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/8/2020 at 8:44 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.