Borderlands 3 players can now cross-play between Steam and Epic Games

Gamers absolutely love cross-play support for their titles, as it opens up a whole new realm of enjoyment when gamers can enjoy the game they love with people from other platforms.

It's even better when gamers can share save files between platforms as well. Well, that's exactly what Gearbox Software is giving Borderlands 3 players, according to the developers' recent announcement. Gearbox says that when players launch Borderlands 3 on Steam for the first time, and on Epic after installing a brand new patch, they will be prompted with a "PC Cross-Play" screen.

This prompt will give players the option to enable/disable cross-play between these platforms. If a player chooses to enable cross-play, he/she will be able to queue up with fellow gamers on the other platform. I think the 'disabling' part is quite self-explanatory. On top of that juicy cross-play goodness, PC players will be able to transfer save data between Steam and the Epic Games Store. This means players won't have to worry about starting all over again if they decide to jump platform. Side note - Gearbox does warn players who decide to do this have a risk of loosing their save files. So backups will be necessary if this is what you want to do.

Here's Gearbox's full statement:

"When launching Borderlands 3 for the first time on Steam, and on Epic after installing a new patch, you'll be greeted by a "PC Cross-Play" screen and the option to enable or disable this feature. Enabling PC Cross-Play lets you join game sessions with players on Steam or Epic Game Store through Matchmaking and Game Invites. Disabling this feature will restrict you to playing with other people on the same PC platform as you. You can choose to enable or disable this feature at any time via the Options menu, under the General section of the Network & Social menu."