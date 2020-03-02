Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo out now on PlayStation 4 PlayStation Store

Square Enix just launched a huge surprise for gamers by releasing the FF7 Remake demo on PS4

By Derek Strickland on Mar 2, 2020 at 08:53 am CST - 1 min, 9 secs reading time

Gamers can now try out Final Fantasy 7 Remake's full action-based combat with a new playable PS4 demo.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo out now on PlayStation 4 PlayStation Store 1 | TweakTown.com

It's finally live: Today Square Enix stealth-released the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo on the PlayStation Store. The demo clocks in at roughly 7.5GB on PlayStation 4 and contains a small slice of the overall Midgar-based game. Sadly your progress and saves won't carry over into the main game, and although the RPG is mostly finished, the publisher can still change things between now and release.

"The demo allows players to experience first-hand the opening chapter from the game, and the events of the iconic Mako Reactor 1 bombing mission," reads a press release issued by Square Enix. Anyone who downloads the demo will also get access to an exclusive PS4 theme that releases alongside the game in April.

Remember that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is just the first chapter of an episodic series of games. Square Enix plans to sell each chapter individually, and chapter 2 is currently in development.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake releases April 10, 2020 on PlayStation 4, and will come to other platforms one year later. We'll have some demo impressions up today so keep a look out for those.

