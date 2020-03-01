Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Verizon to provide Walmart with 5G tech, for digital health services

The faster 5G speeds would help with digital health services, including video chats with doctors and real-time medical data

By Anthony Garreffa on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:20 pm CST - 0 mins, 45 secs reading time

Walmart is teaming with Verizon to make some big changes to their stores, with the two companies to pack 5G services into two Walmart stores this year. Why? Digital health services.

The faster 5G speeds would allow for Walmart to push digital health services that would include in-store video chats with doctors, and real-time medical data. It would improve your in-store experience by auto-registering you when you arrive, pulling medical data from your file online, and informing staff to restock any products you grab when you're there.

It wouldn't only benefit Walmart and its digital health services push, but it would also be able to provide faster internet speeds to those in the store. I guess you'd be able to walk around on your smartphone with super-fast connection speeds, while it will double as super-fast internet for its digital health services push. Weird flex by Walmart, but alrighty.

