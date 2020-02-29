Akira predicted Tokyo 2020 Olympics canceled, but now with coronavirus

Akira fans will remember the iconic and trend setting 1988 Japanese animated movie predicting that Tokyo would win the right to have the 2020 Olympics hosted in their country... but it gets freakier.

In a scene from the movie, there is a sign that encourages citizens to throw their support behind the 2020 Olympics to make it a success. But underneath the sign in the movie Akira, someone sprayed "Just cancel it!" underneath -- with the sign above noting "147 Days Until The Games".

Well, the Friday just gone (yesterday) was 147 days until the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics -- which kicks off in July 24, 2020. Right now, 'Just Cancel It!' is trending on Japanese Twitter, putting Akira back into the spotlight with the recent news that the coronavirus outbreak might force the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be canceled.

Recently, I reported that International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound floating the idea that the committee is looking at canceling the Olympics. He said: "All indications are at this stage that it will be business as usual. So keep focused on your sport and be sure that the IOC is not going to send you into a pandemic situation. It's a big, big, big decision and you just can't take it until you have reliable facts on which to base it. You just don't postpone something on the size and scale of the Olympics".