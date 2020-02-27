Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New GeForce 442.50 drivers are fully-tuned for Apex Legends: Season 4

NVIDIA's new GeForce 442.50 WHQL drivers are ready for Apex Legends: Season 4, The Division 2 - Warlords of New York expansion

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 27, 2020 at 10:00 pm CST - 0 mins, 48 secs reading time

NVIDIA has just dropped their latest GeForce 442.50 WHQL drivers, which are Game Ready for a bunch of just-released updates to some of the largest games on the market. You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce 442.50 WHQL drivers right here.

The new drivers have Game Ready optimizations for Respawn's just-launched Apex Legends: Season 4, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Warlords of New York expansion, as well as ARK: Genesis Part 1. Not only that, but NVIDIA has added in some new security features into the GeForce 442.50 WHQL drivers.

NVIDIA has also added in a bunch of VRSS profiles for VR games, fixes on a bunch of other games, and added in some new monitors to the G-SYNC compatible list, which include:

  • AOC AG271FZ2
  • AOC AG271F1G2
  • ASUS PG43U
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

