Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,586 Reviews & Articles | 67,017 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5's first external SSD possibly teased

Cyber Shadow is the cyberpunk Ninja Gaiden you've always wanted

New Ninja Gaiden-esque indie aims to take the retro platformer world by storm, and we think it'll achieve this lofty goal

By Derek Strickland on Feb 26, 2020 at 02:38 pm CST - 2 mins, 22 secs reading time

Cyber Shadow, the new rockin' retro hack-and-slash platformer from one-man indie studio Mechanical Head Studios, just got a Fall 2020 release date. And an amazing trailer.

Today Yacht Club Games' publishing arm showcased a new gameplay trailer for Cyber Shadow, a new stylish indie that we all need in our lives. If you're not convinced just check out the trailer above. Luckily we won't have to wait too long to play it.

Cyber Shadow has it all: A killer soundtrack, old-school graphics right out of an NES game, platformer action with fast-paced slice-and-dice combat, huge ridiculous monstrous bosses, a storyline straight out of a 1990s comic book, and even Shovel Knight's (well should I say Scrooge McDuck's) signature downward sword pogo bounce attack.

There's even double-jump flips right out of TMNT, a nice sword-dash attack, and magic powers thrown in to boot (hell I even saw a motorcycle level). The signature wall-grappling found in Sunsoft and Tecmo games isn't present so we won't have to worry about the insane anxiety as we play, but the gameplay looks fluid, colorful, and just plain awesome. SIGN ME UP.

The game also supports Shovel Knight amiibos. Scanning any Shovel Knight amiibo unlocks a special floating fairy helper that assists you in battle. You can scan Shovel Knight, Plague Knight, Specter Knight, or King Knight in Cyber Shadow.

Cyber Shadow releases sometime in Fall 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. Check out more info about the game below:

Cyber Shadow is the cyberpunk Ninja Gaiden you've always wanted 35 | TweakTown.comCyber Shadow is the cyberpunk Ninja Gaiden you've always wanted 36 | TweakTown.comCyber Shadow is the cyberpunk Ninja Gaiden you've always wanted 38 | TweakTown.comCyber Shadow is the cyberpunk Ninja Gaiden you've always wanted 39 | TweakTown.com
  • Dash, slice, and leap through masterfully designed levels filled with sharply honed ninja platforming action.
  • Authentic 8-bit presentation with hand-crafted sprites, a detailed pixel aesthetic, and perfect controls. Modern touches like fluid animation, multi-layered parallax backgrounds, and evolved game design.
  • Take down more than a dozen apocalyptic bosses, from enormous war machines to your synthetic clan rivals.
  • Relive the authenticity of classic 8-bit challenge or experience it for the first time.. with an added convenience or two.
  • Rescue your clan to unlock permanent Ninjutsu skills and abilities, combining them seamlessly as only the warrior of legend could.
  • Search for secrets as you explore the ruined world. Return to your old haunts to find supplies, items and upgrades.
  • Experience the gripping story, told both in-game and through animated cinematic story scenes between the action. Who can be trusted? How far will Shadow go to protect his clan and the one he loves?
  • Pulse-pounding soundtrack by Enrique Martin, produced by Jake Kaufman.
Buy at Amazon

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$39.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2020 at 12:45 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.