Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 67,044 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 specs confirmed by GameStop: 8K TV support, ray tracing

New AI-powered patch predicts heart failure days before it happens

This AI-powered wearable can successfully predict heart failure at a rate of 80%

By Jak Connor on Feb 28, 2020 at 01:35 am CST - 0 mins, 51 secs reading time

Scientists have created a new AI-powered device that has the potential of saving hundreds, if not thousands of lives.

New AI-powered patch predicts heart failure days before it happens | TweakTown.com

This new device, which doesn't have a name at the moment, is a patch that uses AI to monitor patients' heart rate. The device checks the patient's heart rhythm, breathing cycles, quality of their sleep, posture, and overall physical activity. The device then collates all this data and feeds it back into a smartphone app via Bluetooth. From here, the AI takes over to create a summarised baseline specific for every patient.

Once this baseline is created, the device will continue to monitor the patient and observe any deterioration of their condition. Scientists and researchers from the University of Utah Health and VA Salt Lake City Health Care System attached the device to 100 patients who have previously suffered from heart failure. Out of the 100 patients, the average age was around 68, and over the three months of monitoring, the device was able to successfully predict heart failure days before at a rate of 80%.

Buy at Amazon

Heart Failure: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$146.95
$146.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2020 at 7:38 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:thenextweb.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.