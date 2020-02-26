Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,590 Reviews & Articles | 67,045 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: $110,000 Tesla car captures women attacking car doors on camera

A cure for diabetes has been found, stem cells to be the answer

A cure for diabetes is on the horizon using stem cell research as its foundation

By Jak Connor on Feb 26, 2020 03:12 am CST - 1 min, 56 secs reading time

A team of researchers may have just stumbled upon the cure for diabetes by fusing mice with stem cells. The results are extremely promising.

A cure for diabetes has been found, stem cells to be the answer | TweakTown.com

For those that don't know much about diabetes, here's a quick summary of the disease. People who have diabetes find it hard for their bodies to produce a reasonable amount of insulin. The current treatment for this is regular exercise, strict diet, and insulin shots. In the human body, the pancreas produces insulin, but in the case of a diabetic, their pancreas does not produce enough. This means patients have to monitor their blood sugar levels and directly inject insulin into their bloodstream.

In the new study, researchers led by Jeffrey Millman from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, found that using pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells), which are stem cells that can be manipulated into becoming almost any cell in the body, they can cure diabetes. Unfortunately, when using these stem cells, not all of them convert into the desired cell, in this case, insulin-producing cells. This means that some random cells enter the bloodstream along with converted insulin cells.

Millman spoke to Atlas and said, "The more off-target cells you get, the less therapeutically relevant cells you have. You need about a billion beta cells to cure a person of diabetes. But if a quarter of the cells you make are actually liver cells or other pancreas cells, instead of needing a billion cells, you'll need 1.25 billion. It makes curing the disease 25% more difficult."

So, what the researchers did was infuse these cells into diabetic mice and monitored their blood sugar levels. What they found was the mice were "functionally cured" of diabetes for up to nine months, as their blood sugar levels stabilized back to normal.

Even though these tests are in animals and not humans, it still proves that diabetes can theoretically be cured. The researchers and scientists plan on more testing in larger animals and eventually humans.

Buy at Amazon

Mastering Diabetes: The Revolutionary Method

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$17.01
$17.01--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/25/2020 at 9:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:thenextweb.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.