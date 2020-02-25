Computex organizers have no plans to cancel event over coronavirus

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Mobile World Congress was canceled in the end over coronavirus, companies and game developers are slowly pulling out of the Game Developers Conference -- and while I've had fears Computex would be canceled, its organizers have said it won't be.

The President and CEO of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) have come out and said Computex 2020 is safe for now, with the government body responsible for organizing Computex calming the world down. Walter Yeh, the CEO of TAITRA, has said that health authorities in Taiwan and Computex organizers are aware of the fears of coronavirus -- yet there are no plans to cancel Computex 2020 over it just yet.

Yeh does encourage Computex 2020 attendees to wear protective face masks, while staff will be on-hand to monitor Computex 2020 attendees and their temperature. Hygiene and sanitation will be heightened of course, with the same rules applying to the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March.

Yeh explained: "Taiwan has been extremely effective in protecting the public through the stringent measures that have been implemented, and TAITRA will continue to monitor closely all developments and keep international visitors to Taiwan very well-informed".

He added: "International visitors can be further reassured that TAITRA conducts all events in full and strict compliance with health and safety regulations, and will continue to provide frequent updates on developments".

Computex has been delayed due to another disease, with the SARS outbreak seeing Computex moved from its usual late May/early June through to September back in 2003. There were 346 confirmed cases of people with SARS in Taiwan in 2003, compared to just 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus at the time of writing.

