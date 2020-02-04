Will Computex 2020 be cancelled over the coronavirus outbreak?

CES was affected, MWC is in the middle of it, but what about Computex in Taipei with coronavirus?

You'd have to be living under a rock, or maybe you've locked yourself in your doom bunker, to have not heard all the fear over the coronavirus outbreak.

It has caused concerns for even tech-related trade shows, with the likes of LG pulling out of Mobile World Congress over outbreak fears. Computex 2020 is one of the largest trade shows in the world out of every industry, not just tech -- and with the event taking place in Taipei, Taiwan -- it is awfully close to the constantly-expanding threat of coronavirus across the pond in China.

Computex 2020 will be a big one this year, with AMD continuing their unstoppable momentum -- NVIDIA should have its new Ampere GPU architecture detailed by then at GTC 2020 next month, Intel will have a slew of new CPU releases and then there's a million-and-one companies that will be unveiling and showing off new products at Computex once again.

I've attended every Computex for close to 10 years now and while the coronavirus outbreak isn't freaking me out, if it continues to spiral out of control the lockdowns of airports and cities like Wuhan in China where it originated from, is a concern -- especially for a trade show dealing with tens of billions of dollars of business in a single week in Taipei.