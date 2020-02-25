Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,588 Reviews & Articles | 67,029 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Big Navi specs: 5120 cores, 24GB HBM2e at 2TB/sec memory bandwidth

$110,000 Tesla car captures women attacking car doors on camera

A Tesla car has caught a women in the act of attacking it's doors with it's in-built Sentry Mode camera

By Jak Connor on Feb 25, 2020 01:35 am CST - 1 min, 25 secs reading time

Daniel Pearce, aged 20, pinged Tesla founder and CEO, Elon Musk on social media asking him to help track down the women who attacked his fathers brand new Tesla.

$110,000 Tesla car captures women attacking car doors on camera 01 | TweakTown.com

The car, which is a Tesla Model 3 Performance and valued at $110,000 AUD, and was parked at Westfield Penrith shopping center, Sydney, Australia. Pearce said to local news that was at the shopping center to grab some lunch with his family, and when his family returned back to the car to leave they noticed the scratch. "It's a pretty deep scratch all along the rear panel and two doors. Dad was pretty gutted. He's in love with his car, it's the first expensive car he's ever owned."

Pearce also said, "We just thought 'how could you do that to someone's car?' We've never seen this lady before in our lives." So, Pearce and his family downloaded the footage from the cars Sentry Mode, and the video showed a women walking up to the car and running her key from panel to panel. It has since been revealed by New South Wales Police that this women has been identified by the police and charged with malicious damage and issued with a court attendance notice for March 16th.

$110,000 Tesla car captures women attacking car doors on camera 02 | TweakTown.com

Just goes to show, that Tesla's can save their owners from big bills with their high-tech security. Tesla owner 1 - random jealous women - 0.

Buy at Amazon

Tesla Model 3 Lifting Jack pad - 4 Pack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.99$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2020 at 11:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:9news.com.au

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.