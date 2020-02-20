Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
HTC's new Vive Proton prototype VR headset teased for 5G smartphones

HTC's new Vive Proton seems to combine VR, MR, and AR into one slick-looking headset

Feb 20, 2020

HTC is working on a totally new headset, something the company has teased today as its Vive Proton -- a prototype headset that seems to combine virtual reality, mixed reality, and augmented reality into a bug-eyed looking headset.

The new Vive Proton headset is built for the future of 5G smartphones, and is an all-in-one XR headset that packs the displays, cameras, and speakers inside of a glasses-like design. It looks like you'll be walking around like a big ant, with a bug-eyed style design but inside I'm sure it's using leading technology and features.

HTC wants to see its new prototype Vive Proton headset powered with high-end visuals and audio, where off-loading the CPU and GPU required for that is a big help -- this is where the 5G connectivity comes in. 5G gives huge speeds (both up and down) to handle the transmissions needed for high-end XR experiences. But... HTC won't be putting a crazy-fast 5G chip right next to a users head, either -- so what's the solution there?

HTC could use its own processing solution, as it has already made its own HTC 5G Hub -- or it could partner with 5G leader Qualcomm and use a Snapdragon solution. We should expect to see more on the new HTC Vive Proton at the Game Developers Conference, and if they partner with Qualcomm -- at a future Qualcomm event, and maybe Computex 2020 in a few months time.

