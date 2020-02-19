Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
NVIDIA stock experiences huge G forces, sky rockets to $314

NVIDIA stock hits a new record high of $314, all before its next-gen Ampere GPU launches

By Anthony Garreffa on Feb 19, 2020 07:26 pm CST - 1 min, 2 secs reading time

NVIDIA shareholders would be smiling right now, with stock reaching a new all-time high for the company -- hitting $314 with a market cap of $192 billion.

nvidia-stock-experiences-huge-forces-sky-rockets-314_01

The last time NVIDIA was on this trajectory was back in September 2018 as it launched its new Turing GPU architecture and the GeForce RTX brand. NVIDIA stock was hitting close to $280 at the time, but cratered just before Christmas 2018 reaching the lows of around $129.

NVIDIA didn't have quite the success that it expected with the GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards, but the shift down to 7nm and the upcoming Ampere GPU architecture that should be unveiled at its GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in March will help that. We can expect the launch of the next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards this year, which will mark for an even more successful year for NVIDIA.

Could we see NVIDIA stock headed towards $500? At this rate, with a slew of new technologies and design wins for NVIDIA's various GPUs, it wouldn't be that far from left field to expect it in 2020.

