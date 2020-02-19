Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,584 Reviews & Articles | 67,028 News Posts

Corsair announces Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse, 'micro your macros'

Corsair has just announced a new gaming mouse that is directly aimed at MOBA and MMO players

By Jak Connor | Feb 19, 2020 01:39 am CST

Corsair has just taken to their social media's to announce a new gaming mouse, this time around they are aiming it directly at MOBA and MMO gamers.

The new mouse is called the Scimitar RGB Elite, and it comes jam-packed with a bunch of programmable keys. Corsair is offering 17 programmable keys on the Scimitar RGB Elite, and it's mostly designed for gamers that are playing both MOBA/MMO games, but they can be used for whatever your heart desires.

The Scimitar RGB Elite also comes with Corsair's Key Slider control system that allows users to reposition the button cluster forwards or backward to a degree of 8mm. The mouse sports an 18,000 DPI optical sensor, Omron switches that have a click-rate of 50 million, as well as 4 RGB lighting zones that can be customized with Corsair's iCUE software. The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse is priced at $79.99 USD, and if you are interested in more information, check out this link here.

corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_01
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_02
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_03
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_04
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_05
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_06
corsair-announces-scimitar-rgb-elite-gaming-mouse_07
Buy at Amazon

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (CH-9127014-NA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$139.00
$139.00$139.00$145.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2020 at 7:56 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCES:bit-tech.net, corsair.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.