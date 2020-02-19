Corsair announces Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse, 'micro your macros'

Corsair has just announced a new gaming mouse that is directly aimed at MOBA and MMO players

Corsair has just taken to their social media's to announce a new gaming mouse, this time around they are aiming it directly at MOBA and MMO gamers.

The new mouse is called the Scimitar RGB Elite, and it comes jam-packed with a bunch of programmable keys. Corsair is offering 17 programmable keys on the Scimitar RGB Elite, and it's mostly designed for gamers that are playing both MOBA/MMO games, but they can be used for whatever your heart desires.

The Scimitar RGB Elite also comes with Corsair's Key Slider control system that allows users to reposition the button cluster forwards or backward to a degree of 8mm. The mouse sports an 18,000 DPI optical sensor, Omron switches that have a click-rate of 50 million, as well as 4 RGB lighting zones that can be customized with Corsair's iCUE software. The Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse is priced at $79.99 USD, and if you are interested in more information, check out this link here.