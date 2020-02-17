Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Rocket Lab to launch NASA's 55lbs 'pathfinder' satellite to the Moon

NASA has selected Rocket Lab to launch CAPSTONE that will relay information back about the Moon's cislunar orbit

By Jak Connor | Feb 17, 2020 03:50 am CST

NASA has announced that Rocket Lab will be the company to provide launch services to get their 55-pound satellite to the Moon's orbit.

More specifically, Rocket Lab will be taking the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE), or CubeSat to the Moon's cislunar orbit. Once it has arrived, it will learn the Moon's seven-day cislunar orbit cycle, and relay valuable information back to Earth that will allow engineers and NASA to better prepare for future missions.

The CubeSat will be aboard the Electron rocket and blast off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. At the moment, the mission is targeted to launch sometime in early 2021, and the firm-fixed launch contract is valued at $9.95 million. If you are after anymore information regarding this new contract, check out the official NASA press release here.

