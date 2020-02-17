Bill Gates' global plan for 2020 is 'Swinging for the Fences'

Bill Gates has sat down with MKBH to discuss his plan for 2020, and how he's going to go about achieving it

Marques Brownlee has sat down with Microsoft founder Bill Gates to give a quick overview of Gates Annual Letter 2020.

The above video was released onto Marques Brownlee's YouTube Channel, and it's basically an overview of Gates' 2020 annual letter that was released onto his website. The letter that Gates and his wife wrote, Melinda Gates, details their 2020 plan on how they are going to tackle issues such as global health (vaccines), education, climate, and more.

Gates and his wife discuss in detail that their strategies for 2020 and how some of his endeavors for creating new solutions are 'high-risk' and might cost a lot of money, but it would be worth it if it paid off. In the video, Gates talks in detail about bringing the 'green premium' (the extra cost in using green alternatives) of using environmentally friendly alternatives down to zero. If you are interested in what Gates' plan is, check out the above video or the annual letter here.