Flash: 150W USB-C power bank, powered by Tesla graphene batteries

If there's something we all need in our crazy mobile-obsessed lives, it's super-fast and super-gigantic powerbanks. Well, now we have the interesting new Flash: the world's most powerful 150W USB-C powerbank.

The new Flash powerbank is a total beast of a powerbank with 20,000 mAh of new graphene-based batteries with a single USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 port that is backed up by 2 x USB-A ports that can charge other devices, on top of it doubling as a wireless charging pad. It is the most powerful USB-C 100W Power Delivery 3.0 charger in a single battery pack, with Flash saying the competition "struggles to even reach 60W".

There's also an 18W USB-A Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port, as well as a specially designed USB-A port that is compatible with Huawei, OPPO, OnePlus and Vivo's proprietary fast-charging technology. The battery pack can also keep your wireless charging devices happy with 10W wireless charging and it supports 2.5W Apple Watch charging, too. It truly is a powerhouse powerbank, with everything you need to charge every device you can buy.

With all of this charging technology inside, it means the Flash powerbank can quick charge a laptop like the 15/16-inch Apple MacBook Pro or Dell's own XPS 13/15 laptops -- as well as a flagship smartphone, another flagship smartphone, and an Apple Watch... all at the same time.

You can also charge virtually any camera, GoPro, speakers, headphones, a Nintendo Switch, drones, and everything in between -- anything that charges over USB, the Flash has your back. Flash has pass-through charging as well, which means you can not only rapidly charge up the Flash powerbank, but you can charge your devices while the Flash powerbank itself is charging.

Recharging Flash can be done in a flash, where you can get from 0-80% in just 35 minutes, while a full charge of Flash will take around 1 hour 10 minutes which is simply insane. This is all thanks to the huge 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 input and the internal Tesla graphene composite batteries.

You can read more about, and even back the Flash battery on IndieGoGo here.