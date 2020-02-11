Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung's new Galaxy S20 offers easy-to-shoot 8K video abilities

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 11, 2020 07:36 pm CST

Samsung has finally unveiled their family of Galaxy S20 smartphones, including the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra -- all of which can shoot 8K video.

Underneath the Galaxy S20 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM (16GB on the Galaxy S20 Ultra), and an insane array of cameras (64-megapixel on the Galaxy S20/S20+ and an even more insane 108-megapixel snapper on the Galaxy S20 Ultra). All of which allow for 8K 30FPS video support.

Samsung explains: "Pro-Grade Filming Capability: The Galaxy S20 offers stunning 8K video shooting, so users can capture their world in true-to-life color and quality. When you are done shooting, stream your video to a Samsung QLED 8K and enjoy its best-in-class viewing experience3 or grab a still from an 8K video and turn it into a high-res photo. And, even the bumpiest videos look like they were shot using an action cam, thanks to Super Steady and its anti-rolling stabilization and AI motion analysis".

Shooting 8K video from your smartphone is pretty damn insane, something that was expected to drop in 2020 -- but I do have one question: where you at, Apple? Samsung has just jumped over you (again) by leaps and bounds.

