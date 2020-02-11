Samsung and Netflix team up for exclusive content for Galaxy S20

Samsung has just unveiled their family of Galaxy S20 smartphones at its own Unpacked event, where Netflix walked up on stage to announce it had partnered with Samsung on some new exclusive content for Samsung's new smartphones.

Netflix Chief Marketing Officer, Jackie Lee-Joe, said: "The mission of this partnership to make the Netflix viewing experience on Samsung mobile the absolute best it can be". Netflix has now become Samsung's entertainment partner, with Netflix announcing that "product integration will be improved".

What does this mean exactly? It means that Samsung's virtual assistant will be capable of searching for, and playing content on Netflix. Not only that, but the dedicated bonus content for Samsung's new smartphones will hopefully be announced in the near future. Samsung explained: "Users can also discover Netflix's best-in-class content through improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder".