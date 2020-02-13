Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
League of Legends CO2 emissions = 308 million gallons of diesel

A new study has estimated that League of Legends' carbon footprint is equivalent to 308.3 million gallons of diesel

By Jak Connor | Feb 13, 2020 04:10 am CST

League of Legends is one of the biggest games ever created with a player base of over 100 million players. So how much carbon are those players generating?

league-of-legends-carbon-footprint-400-billion-smartphone_01

In a new study, it has been estimated that League of Legends' 115 million players throughout 2019 resulted in around 3,139,385 tonnes of CO2 emissions, based on the average player game time. This amount of output of CO2 is estimated to be around the same as charging 400,372,745,210 smartphones or driving 7,790,037,221 miles.

Both gaming companies and consoles manufacturers are working towards minimizing their carbon footprint, and with study's such as these and others coming out estimating how much carbon they are producing, they are really putting them in a not-so-good spotlight. I don't know if a few studies will push big game companies such as Riot Games to implement a carbon reduction strategy, but it's a start, I suppose.

NEWS SOURCES:slotsonlinecanada.com

