Doom Eternal's FPS carnage is absolutely insane

New hard-as-nails gameplay shows just how chaotic and brutal Doom Eternal's demon-slaughtering FPS action can be

YouTuber and self-proclaimed professional sweatlord SpudHunter annihilates the cyberdemon boss in Doom Eternal, showing us how buttery-smooth and chaotic the shooter can be.

Doom Eternal is absolutely bonkers. The game's slayer gates, which are basically contained arena slaughterfests, have a heart-thumping pace that's straight out of a Quake Champions match. A new bit of gameplay footage from SpudHunter exhibits the pure havoc of Doom Eternal's dance of death; all the mad dashing, double-jumps, circling, comboing with weapons, glory kills, and of course ridiculously powerful enemies at every turn.

Just like a deathmatch map, the environments are just tailor-made for you to bounce around and unleash carnage. The footage shows some rather explosive (and ridiculous) weapons like a four-barreled mini-gun, and even a super shotgun grappling hook mod that catches enemies on fire while yanking you towards them. And yes, there's a crossbow that shoots arcs of lava.

Every minute in the 15-minute cyberdemon boss fight is enthralling and the video is definitely worth a watch. We get to see how Doom Eternal's main engine works, how gamers are constantly moving and strategically killing to replenish armor, health, and ammo.

Doom Eternal will keep gamers busy for quite some time and has some distinct RPG-level elements to its customization and grind mechanics. But if it means we'll get to stay in the fiery depths of hell while blasting demons every second, then I'm looking forward to the grind.

Doom Eternal drops on March 20, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.