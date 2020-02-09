System Shock 3 development comes to a halt, says new rumors
The original team working on System Shock 3 have left the project, according to new rumors
It looks like System Shock 3 is in disarray, with new reports that the original team working on the game have disbanded.
According to RPGCodex member 'Kin Corn Karn', a former developer on System Shock 3, who explains: "The only reason I'm posting is because I saw so much confusion about the state of the company and the project. I thought some first person information would be welcome. I never suggested we were halfway done, core systems are a great foundation for a game but most of the work is content development which we were critically behind in, both in real assets and in tool support for an efficient pipeline".
All of the high expectations for System Shock 3 are being blamed on its messy development, with the poster continuing: "Those high expectations drove a lot of expensive experimentation. We were a small team and knew we couldn't compete with current immersive sims in production quality and breadth. So, we had to be creative and clever and weird. And we were on our way to make something unique and possibly fun, but probably not what the audience was hungry for".
Sad, because I'm a gigantic fan of the original System Shock games and would've loved to have seen System Shock 3.
