Samsung gives Galaxy S20 Ultra super-fast 45W charger in the box

Samsung ships its 45W fast charger in the box of its new Galaxy S20 Ultra

By: Anthony Garreffa from 38 mins ago

Samsung will reportedly be shipping its new Galaxy S20 range of smartphones with 25W and 45W chargers in the box, according to the latest reports. Samsung shipped the current-gen Galaxy Note 10+ with a 25W charger, and even though it had 45W charging capabilities, Samsung made that an optional extra.

The new Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones will ship with 25W fast chargers in the box, while the flagship Galaxy S20 Ultra will pack a 45W charger in the box. This is a great move by Samsung, as the fast charging on my personal Galaxy Note 10+ (just the stock 25W charger) is already ridiculously fast, let alone the 45W charger that the new Galaxy S20 Ultra will ship with.

Not only that, but Samsung is reportedly going to provide AKG branded USB Type-C wired headphones in the box of the new Galaxy S20 family of smartphones, too.

