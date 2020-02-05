Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,571 Reviews & Articles | 66,782 News Posts

Gears of War studio boss exits, joins Blizzard to run Diablo franchise

Rod Fergusson, head of Gears of War at The Coalition, leaves to run Diablo for Blizzard

By: Anthony Garreffa from 40 mins ago

Rod Fergusson is leaving The Coalition after 15 years, where he started working on the original Gears of War and has stayed with the iconic franchise since. Fergusson is leaving The Coalition for Blizzard, to run the Diablo franchise.

In a tweet on his personal Twitter account, Fergusson said: "I began working on Gears of War over 15 years ago and since then, it has been the joy of my life. But now it's time for a new adventure. I leave Gears in the great hands of The Coalition and can't wait for everyone to play Gears Tactics on April 28".

Xbox boss Phil Spencer replied pretty quickly, thanking him for his passion and effort he put into the Gears of War franchise and the Xbox family of consoles. Spencer wished him the best of luck on his next journey, which is going to be over at Blizzard taking control of the Diablo franchise.

Exciting times for gamers in 2020 and beyond, that's for sure!

Buy at Amazon

The Art of Diablo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$28.49
$28.49$28.49$28.49
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2020 at 6:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.