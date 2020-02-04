PS4 shipments top 108.9 million, actual sales at 106 million

Sony's PS4 lifetime shipments break 108 million, but overall hardware and software slumps during holiday 2019 quarter

Sony's PlayStation 4 family has now accumulated 108.6 million worldwide shipments to date since 2013, cementing its reign as the best-selling system of the current generation.

Today Sony announced its Fiscal Year Q3'19 earnings results, that while positive, show a clear decline in overall games revenues. In the Holiday 2019 quarter, Sony sold 6.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles, bringing the total sell-in (shipments) to 108.6 million. Actual sales, or sell-through to consumers, sit at 106 million.

The games-maker recorded $1.36 billion from PS4 hardware sales, down a noticable 33% year-over-year. In fact, overall hardware sales during Sony's busiest quarter were down nearly 25% from last year's console push. Digital software was also likewise down 35% from last year, driven by lower sales of third-party titles on the PlayStation Network.

Based on this performance drop, Sony has made a slight downward revision in its total Fiscal Year 2019 games earnings. Sony still expects to sell 13.5 million PS4s total in the fiscal year, but sales earnings have been adjusted from 2 billion yen to 1.95 billion yen.

Sony didn't discuss any PlayStation 5 details in its prepared presentation slides.