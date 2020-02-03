asus-teases-geforce-rtx-2080-super-rog-strix-white-graphics-card

ASUS has just joined GALAX in the white graphics card market with its new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER ROG STRIX White OC, with a super slick style that you just need to feast your eyes on below:

As you can see the entire graphics card and its cooling shroud is white, while underneath the PCB is black. So ASUS isn't going full-white here but it's pretty damn close. ASUS straps on its triple-fan cooler while keeping its thick 2.7-slot design, while the black PCB underneath is a full-custom job that requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

ASUS will be clocking the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER ROG STRIX White OC at up to 1890MHz Boost, while the 8GB of GDDR6 will be clocked at 15.5Gbps. There's no clue on pricing just yet, but expect it to be a little more expensive than a traditional ROG STRIX member of the RTX 2080 SUPER family from ASUS.