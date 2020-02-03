Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Today marks first global palindrome day in 909 years, next = 101 years

Today is that special that it won't happen again for another 101 years!

By: Jak Connor

Today is the very first day in an astounding 909 years that is a palindrome. If you don't know what that word means, don't worry, you aren't alone -- I was exactly the same until I Googled it.

So what is a palindrome? Google says, "a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backwards as forwards". Examples of this would include madam or nurses. So, now that we know what a palindrome is, today being February 2nd is the first day in 909 years that is a palindrome as the date reads in month, date, year: 02/02/2020, Date, month, year: 02/02/2020 and finally year, month date: 2020/02/02.

The last day that was a palindrome day was 11/11/1111, and the next palindrome day won't be happening for another 101 years. If today's date already wasn't enough number satisfaction for you -- today is also the 33rd day of the year, and there are 333 days to go. I don't know what celebrations happen for this day (besides the Super Bowl), but I'd imagine it would have something to do with zero's and two's. Happy palindrome day!

