PlayStation 5's new Dual Shock 5 controller should look like this

Dual Shock 5 controller for PlayStation 5 looks absolutely glorious in a new video

We now have our closest look at Sony's upcoming Dual Shock 5 controller for the next-gen PlayStation 5 console, with LetsGoDigital's in-house 3D designer Giuseppe Spinelli, aka Snoreyn making something so good I'm not going to be surprised Sony tries to hire him after this video. Just recently, I wrote about the PlayStation 5 beating the Xbox Series X console in development kit form, but this should change before release.

The video in question is from the minds of LetsGoDigital and designer Snoreyn, and not based on the PlayStation 5 development kits, patents, or anything else -- this is simply what LetsGoDigital want to see, and I'm right there with them. This video sees additional grip buttons on the back of the controller, for those all-night gaming sessions.

In the video, the guys and girls at LetsGoDigital want to see a Dual Shock 5 controller that is powered by a USB Type-C connector, a 3m anti-tangle braided cable, and a long-lasting 2500mAh battery.

We're off to a great start there, and then the teased Bluetooth connectivity, built-in speaker/microphone, interchangeable sticks (yes, please) and removable back paddles push anyone over the edge. Add that in with adaptive triggers (next level L2 and R2 buttons), hair triggers (for rapid fire goodness), and on-board remapping with custom profiles? Awesome sauce.

USB Type-C connector

3m anti-tangle braided cable

2500mAh battery

Bluetooth connector (no dongle)

Built-in speaker & microphone (full game audio output, noise reduction mic)

Interchangeable sticks (change them for different games)

Removable back paddles

Adaptive triggers (L2/R2 as never before)

Hair triggers (rapid fire capable)

On-board remapping / save custom profiles

Haptic feedback (feel the games)

New grips (ergonomic design, more comfortable)

Honeycomb grips (best handling)

Microphone/headphone jack on controller

Audio panel - manage game/chat party sound (and mute button)

Easy profile selector / 3 custom profiles

Custom profiles - assign ANY button through PlayStation app / or use on-board combination

Profile selector -- make your own, or use official game profiles