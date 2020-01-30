Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,565 Reviews & Articles | 66,704 News Posts

Xbox Series X might support UltraWide monitors thanks to Samsung

Xbox Series X could have a big one-up over the PlayStation 5 with UltraWide monitor support

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 15 mins ago

An interesting new rumor has surfaced onto the World Wide Web today, with Samsung reportedly talking with the team at Xbox on getting UltraWide aspect ratio support onto the Xbox -- and I'm sure more specifically, the next-gen Xbox Series X console.

xbox-series-support-ultrawide-monitors-thanks-samsung_06

PCGamesN is reporting that Samsung is "pushing and talking" to Microsoft to get UltraWide resolution support on Xbox, with the site saying that Samsung says it has worked with Microsoft in the past to "implement ultrawide gaming on an ad hoc basis. However, the functionality has never seen the light of day in a public release".

I think UltraWide support on next-gen consoles would be great, as I'm a huge 21:9 and 32:9 monitor fan myself. The new consoles will have the additional CPU and GPU grunt required to drive the new aspect ratio, and with FreeSync support built-in, it just makes sense. Come on, Microsoft -- do it, add UltraWide aspect ratio support on the Xbox Series X.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 49-Inch CRG90 Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1261.43
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2020 at 6:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamesn.com, tweaktown.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.