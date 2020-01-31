Police are using privacy breaching AI to scan everyone's social media

Police are using an controversial artificial intelligence that could be in breach of everyone's privacy

The artificial intelligence is called Clearview AI and it is a massive database that includes 3 billion photos taken from social media and other platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Users of the AI feed an image of the person they want to look for into its system then the AI will cycle through its database and present the users with a bunch of different images from different platforms that 'match' the fed image. At the moment the AI is being used by the FBI, Homeland Security and the Chicago Police Department (CPD).

While this AI system would definitely save law enforcement some time in tracking criminals, many privacy advocates have said that it is in complete violation of peoples privacy rights. New Jersey's attorney general Gurbir Grewal, said "Until this week, I had not heard of Clearview AI. I was troubled." According to ACLU of New Jersey, Grewal "put a moratorium on Clearview AI's chilling, unregulated facial recognition software."

