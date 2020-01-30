Tesla will deliver the Model Y early, shipments to begin March, 2020

Tesla has said that the Model Y is ahead of schedule, shipments to begin March this year

Just this past Wednesday, Tesla took to their website to announce that they are ahead of schedule in regards to their upcoming Model Y cars.

The company has said that they are running quite far ahead of their original schedule, which was set at a release date of "fall 2020". Instead, shipments for the Model Y SUV will begin rolling out sometime in March 2020. On the website, Tesla explains that the $52,990 all-wheel drive "long-range" variant of the Model Y has had its range capabilities upgraded from 280 miles to 315 miles.

There's also a standard version of the Model Y that is only capable of 230 miles, that version will start at $40,000. According to The Verge, the Model Y is a combination of the Model 3 sedan as it uses 75% of the same parts. It is also said that the Model Y has slightly more headroom and features a similar interior as well as the classic dashboard-mounted touchscreen display from the Model 3.