Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,565 Reviews & Articles | 66,671 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD: Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming like Ryzen CPUs did to Intel

February's free PS Plus games are great, includes BioShock collection

Sony jams some great yesteryear games in this month's free PS Plus offering

By: Derek Strickland from 31 mins ago

Today Sony announced February 2020's free PlayStation Plus games, and they're pretty damn good.

februarys-free-ps-plus-games-great-includes-bioshock-collection_4577

Irrational Games' landmark BioShock trilogy headlines this month's free PS Plus offering. The full BioShock Collection is free starting February 4, complete with all three classics--BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite--with all singleplayer and multiplayer content also included. This is a great opportunity to experience the series before BioShock 4 drops for next-gen consoles.

The other main PS4 game is The Sims 4, EA's mega-popular hit that's generated hundreds of millions of revenue for the publisher. PlayStation VR owners are also getting a nice little bonus. 4v4 FPS multiplayer game Firewall Zero Hour is included to inject some enthralling gameplay for PSVR gamers.

The games will be available from February 4 - March 2, and the current PS Plus games, Goat Simulator and The Nathan Drake Collection, are still available to download.

Buy at Amazon

Bioshock: The Collection PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.99
$19.99$24.89$14.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/29/2020 at 11:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:blog.us.playstation.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.