February's free PS Plus games are great, includes BioShock collection

Today Sony announced February 2020's free PlayStation Plus games, and they're pretty damn good.

Irrational Games' landmark BioShock trilogy headlines this month's free PS Plus offering. The full BioShock Collection is free starting February 4, complete with all three classics--BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite--with all singleplayer and multiplayer content also included. This is a great opportunity to experience the series before BioShock 4 drops for next-gen consoles.

The other main PS4 game is The Sims 4, EA's mega-popular hit that's generated hundreds of millions of revenue for the publisher. PlayStation VR owners are also getting a nice little bonus. 4v4 FPS multiplayer game Firewall Zero Hour is included to inject some enthralling gameplay for PSVR gamers.

The games will be available from February 4 - March 2, and the current PS Plus games, Goat Simulator and The Nathan Drake Collection, are still available to download.