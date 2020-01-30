Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Google paid out record $6.5 million to hackers who exploited security

Google has set a new high record for paying hackers to exploit their own products

Google has announced via its security blog that throughout 2019 the company paid out a new record to researchers for finding exploits in their products.

If you didn't know, Google rewards people who have found exploits in Google's security system. This reward program is called 'Vulnerability Reward Programs'. Every year Google announces a new report on how much money they have paid out to users, and throughout 2019 Google has set a new record.

In 2018, Google paid out $3.4 million in total to users who were able to assist Google in increasing their security defenses. In 2019, the company had a record-breaking year by doubling what it paid out in 2018, reaching the total payout sum of $6.5 million. If you are interested in checking out Google's full report, head on over to the website here.

