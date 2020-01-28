Canadian musician Neil Young calls Apple MacBook Pro 'a piece of crap'

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Neil Young calls the Apple MacBook Pro a 'piece of crap' and 'Fisher-Price quality'

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 17 mins ago

Canadian musician Neil Young is about to never receive another music contract, ever -- as he called Apple's MacBook Pro a "piece of crap" during a recent interview with The Verge.

Young did NOT have anything good to say about the MacBook Pro, telling The Verge: "It's a piece of crap. Are you kidding? That's Fisher-Price quality. That's like Captain Kangaroo, your new engineer. A MacBook Pro? What are you talking about? You can't get anything out of that thing".

The main criticisms with the MacBook Pro comes from the fact Apple say they have the "best speakers" in a notebook, but Young doesn't think so. He continued: "The only way you can get it out is if you put it in. And if you put it in, you can't get it out because the DAC is no good in the MacBook Pro. So you have to use an external DAC and do a bunch of stuff to make up for the problems that the MacBook Pro has because they're not aimed at quality. They're aimed at consumerism".

Young continued, talking about a time he spoke with the late Steve Jobs, where he said: "That's what Steve Jobs told me. He told me that exact thing: "We're making products for consumers, not quality." So they don't want audio quality. They don't want to spend a lot of time on that. Audio quality - for your reference and for anybody else that's listening - is deeper than visual quality".

