Toshiba's new PC algorithm is 10x faster than laser quantum computers

Toshiba research scientists have created a new algorithm that is capable of sifting through extremely large number sets ten times faster than laser-based quantum computers.

The two Toshiba research scientists are Hayato Goto and Kosuke Tatsumura, and back in 2015, Goto originally created the idea for the new algorithm after noticing how some parts of a complex system can go through a bifurcation process once new inputs are implemented. It took Goto a further two years to implement the new algorithm, which has been called "Simulated Bifurcation Algorithm". Goto then partnered with Tatsumura, and with his knowledge, the researchers were able to make the new algorithm scalable.

After some time tweaking the design process, the researchers were able to get the algorithm to not only work on a traditional computer with off the shelf components but also a cluster of server CPU's and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). Using an FPGA, the reports of Toshiba's new algorithm is to be up to ten times faster than a laser-based quantum computer. Toshiba plans on selling the "Simulated Bifurcation Algorithm" to stock trading companies, social networks, and manufacturing companies. Toshiba is aiming this new algorithm at solving companies' combinatorial optimization problems.