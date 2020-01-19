Metro Redux runs at 720p 30FPS on Nintendo Switch

While we can expect up to 1080p when docked

We know that Metro Redux is coming to the Nintendo Switch, but now we know what resolution and frame rate to expect from Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light Redux.

Metro Redux will be running at just 720p 30FPS on the Nintendo Switch in portable mode, while Wccftech reports that it will run at up to 1080p in docked mode. The game will most likely be using dynamic rendering based on system load, meaning the resolution will dynamically adjust on-the-fly.

We don't yet know what type of graphic detail to expect, but the Nintendo Switch isn't the most powerful console on the market, hell there are smartphones with as much grunt these days. Metro Redux on the Nintendo Switch will have both Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light, as well as all of the DLC released for those games.

Metro Redux launches on the Nintendo Switch on February 28.

Metro Redux Switch Key features:

Immerse yourself in the Moscow Metro - witness one of the most atmospheric worlds in gaming brought to life on Nintendo Switch

Brave the horrors of the Russian apocalypse - equip your gasmask and an arsenal of hand-made weaponry as you face the threat of deadly mutants, human foes, and the terrifying environment itself

Two campaigns, and all DLC included - Metro Redux includes two complete campaigns that combine to create one epic solo adventure, plus a further 10 hours of bonus content. Two unique Play Styles and Ranger Mode add hours more replayability!

Two unique Play Styles : 'Spartan' and 'Survival' - approach the campaign as a slow burn Survival Horror , or tackle it with the combat skills of a Spartan Ranger in these two unique modes