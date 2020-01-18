National Treasure 3 is happening, and it's currently in pre-production

It's been quite a while since the last entry in the National Treasure series, and now news has begun flying about a third installment being in pre-production.

Information has come out from The Hollywood Reporter in regards to a third installment in the series officially beginning pre-production. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Boys for Life's writer Chris Bremner is working on the film, and Jerry Bruckheimer will be the one to produce the film.

At the moment, it isn't confirmed whether Nick Cage will be the one to star in the third movie. If you have seen the two previous movies, then you'd be aware that Nick Cage was the main star of the movies playing the highly intelligent treasure hunter Ben Gates. Hopefully, Nick Cage returns to play Ben Gates as I believe that the third movie would just seem strange if Cage wasn't playing the main character.