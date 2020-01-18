Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Gamer plugs PS4 into airport information monitor to play Apex Legends

If you are bored at the airport, it's advised to NOT connect your PS4 to the information monitors for gaming

If you've ever been on a flight to the other side of the world, then you would understand the struggle of waiting at the airport for your next flight. But what if you didn't have to wait, and could play games instead?

According to a report by The Oregonian, a man at Portland International Airport took it upon himself to cure his boredom by plugging his PS4 console into one of the airport's information monitors. The man decided to jump into a game of Apex Legends, risking his luck both in-game and in real-life with authorities.

The airport was very quick to react to the incident, and according to Kama Simonds, Port of Portland spokesperson who spoke to KXL Radio and said, "That is obviously something that we don't want to have happened." The man who was in-game was approached by airport operators and was "very kindly" asked to exit his game. The man replied to operators and "very politely" asked if he could finish his game, the response was "no".

