Oculus Go price dropped, VR now starts at just $149

Oculus Go 32GB is now $149, 64GB is now $199 -- $50 price cuts for 2020

Oculus is ringing in the New Year with some new fresh pricing on its Oculus Go VR headset, with new $149 and $199 pricing.

The Oculus Go 32GB is now just $149 down from $199, while the 64GB version is down to $199 from $249 -- both receiving a $50 price cut for 2020. This isn't a high-end VR gaming headset, but rather an entry-level VR headset.

You won't be playing Half-Life: Alyx or anything on it, but if you wanted to consume media in the virtual world, then the Oculus Go would be your go-to headset. Apps like Netflix, YouTube, and others work beautifully in the all-in-one VR headset. This is something I've personally tested on a plane, and it works pretty damn well. Now, Oculus Go starts at just $149 making it even better.