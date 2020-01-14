Star Wars: Rogue One writer wants to write an animated Star Fox movie

The screenwriter for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has announced he wants to write an animated Star Fox movie

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a box office hit, and the screenwriter behind the movie, Gary Whitta, has spoken out about what he wants to do next.

Whitta recently took to Twitter with the above post, which expresses that he would like to write an animated movie based in the Star Fox universe. In the tweet, we can see some incredible artwork done by God of War art director Raf Grassetti, which may have inspired Whitta into wanting to write an animated movie.

If you think Whitta is a bit out of his element for writing a Star Fox animated movie, I can tell you that he has done other work other than Star Wars. Whitta has previously written for other large movies such as The Book of Eli, as well as games, including Prey, Gears of War, and Telltale's adaptation of The Walking Dead. He was also editor-in-chief for PC Gamer, which proves Whitta has a keen interest in gaming.